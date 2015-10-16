5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Morning all. Here’s what you need to know in tech today.

1. First State Super is getting really serious about startups. Just weeks after putting $110 million into new venture capital firm Blackbird Ventures, First State Super is launching its own venture capital platform. Targets include fintech and biosciences.

2. An Instagram fitness queen is an Entrepreneur of the Year. Kayla Itsines and partner Toby Pearce have taken home the EY Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year award. Itsines has amassed 3.8 million Instagram followers for her images of workouts, recipes and fitness tips. The two are building a subscription service to help people keep fit.

3. iOS is getting more attractive for developers. Data released by analytics company App Annie shows that while Android is the clear winner in total apps downloaded, the Apple App Store is pulling away in total revenue. Globally last quarter, iOS apps earned 80% more than their Android counterparts.

4. Checking your phone during meetings can make you bad at your job. An expert in brain and mind psychology tells Business Insider that there is no such thing as multitasking. Checking your phone during a meeting breaks concentration, which can increase errors and make tasks take longer.

5. Even the film industry admits Netflix reduces piracy. A survey commissioned by a film industry body shows that piracy has dropped in the past year and the single biggest reason is greater access to legal services. Both because there are more of them, but also cause they are cheaper. Meanwhile, Netflix subscribers in Australia continue to grow.

Have an awesome day! You can catch me on Twitter.

