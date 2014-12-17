5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

Photo: Getty Images

It’s Wednesday, here’s what you need to know.

1. The Sony hackers may still have a massive amount of data which hasn’t been leaked yet. Since early December they’ve been releasing thousands of internal documents including employee data and email archives. But with the hackers claiming to have over 100 Terabytes of data from Sony and recent estimates putting information released to date at 235 Gigabytes, we may have barely scratched the surface. More here.

2. A valuation as high as a kite. Peter Thiel’s fund is leading a $75 million round in marijuana startup Privateer, which was launched in 2011, at a whopping $425 million valuation. More here.

3. Daniel Petre’s fund Airtree Ventures led a $1.5 million investment round in online pet minding marketplace Pawshake. The funding will enable Pawshake to further build out its product and membership numbers. The company has also recently expanded to New Zealand. More here.

4. Australian online payments company eWAY is teaming up with eBay’s e-commerce software arm Magento. A new payments extension, which the company hopes will give users a safer and more streamlined transaction experience, is available now on Magento Connect.

5. The top Google searches in Australia this year have been the World Cup, Tinder and Schapelle Corby. Google’s Australian searches of the year lists are here – it’s a good insight into the year that was. Top searches globally are here.

