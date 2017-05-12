5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Malcolm Turnbull on LinkedIn. (Source: screenshot)

Here are the top tech stories to take you into the weekend:

1. Guess what the biggest selling Android phone in the world is. It’s a handset that we said had “deep flaws” last month. The latest quarterly sales stats show that the Oppo R9s only trailed Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus for number of units shipped in the quarter ending March 31. The stunning victory over more fancied brands like Samsung and Huawei came off the back of its enormous popularity in the Chinese market. Read more on the shock result.

2. Here’s a beefy speaker for your TV for people that don’t want a beefy speaker. I put the Sonos Playbase through its paces and found its unassuming design was its best feature. So much so that I bought one. Read the full review here.

3. A real estate agent finder just raised $5.5 million of capital but is still considering an IPO. LocalAgentFinder is also expanding its board to support the growth of its business, which has seen 65,000 homeowners find agents through its platform in the past year. It’s a cut-throat market though, with other players like OpenAgent and RateMyAgent also having raised funds in recent times. Read more on LocalAgentFinder’s plans here.

4. Australia has screwed up the NBN very badly. The New York Times’ correspondent in Brisbane has written a long piece with several examples that show local businesses struggling with inferior broadband, wondering how a wealthy developed nation like Australia could have got it so wrong.

5. Send Malcolm a connection request. The prime minister is now on LinkedIn, albeit as an influencer rather than as an interactive profile.

