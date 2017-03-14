5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Steve Jobs launching the original iPhone in 2007. (Source: Apple)

Here is Tuesday’s top tech news:

1. Even Elon Musk can’t believe the swell of support in Australia from the last few days. The Tesla founder thanked the Australian public for the buzz around his company’s 100-day blackout solution. A special shout out was given to Mike Cannon-Brookes, who triggered a chat with the prime minister over the weekend after backing Tesla’s plan on social media last Friday. Read more here.

2. A startup CEO reckons startups get too much attention. The boss of business-to-customer matching startup Oneflare, Billy Tucker, has claimed that while entrepreneurs in garages generate a lot of hype, the real driver in the Australian economy are conventional small businesses. Read more on how he believes a plumbing business generates many more jobs than most startup ventures.

3. Westpac’s venture capital fund Reinventure has hired a new partner to help Australian fintech startups crack the US market. The AFR reports former Goldman Sachs executive Kara Frederick has joined Simon Cant and Danny Gilligan as the VC’s first general partner, and will help local startups expand or be acquired in the United States.

4. Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs are two famous examples of uni dropouts, but the reality is that most startup founders finished their degrees. A new report says four out of five founders in Australia are tertiary-level graduates, with modern universities offering courses, accelerators and incubators that suit students that want to head into entrepreneurship rather than working for someone else. Read more on the findings here.

5. The intersection of rural life and technology is a hot topic now. Business Insider inspected a tomato processing plant in northern Victoria to see how a piece of vegetable can be traced back from the dinner table all the way to the exact point where it was harvested. This comes three weeks after Telstra wowed trade show attendees in Barcelona by remotely monitoring and manipulating a wine grape farm in Tasmania. Read more on how a Victorian tech company fitted out Kogame’s farms and factory in Echuca.

