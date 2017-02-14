5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

1. The days of internet connection outages are numbered. Telstra is today claiming an Australia-first with its new hybrid device Gateway Frontier, which uses 4G wireless as a backup in case your telephone line or NBN service fails. Read more on the caveats though.

2. Telstra’s startup accelerator Muru-D has a new boss. Former Salesforce exec and entrepreneurial adviser Julie Trell replaces founder Annie Parker, who moves onto run a new startup precinct at Sydney’s Barangaroo district. Read more on the appointment.

3. Gumtree is pivoting to take on the likes of Airtasker, with the help of Australian fintech PromisePay. But PromisePay is no longer called that — the newly badged Assembly Payments is celebrating its rebrand as well as the deal that’s put a foot in the door of internet giant eBay. Read more on how Gumtree is using Assembly’s technology to take on on-demand labour startups.

4. Qantas is shaking up its tech leadership. Just a few weeks after it appointed a new CIO, today the airline confirmed its chief technology officer will be departing and that a search for a replacement was on in earnest. Read more on Chris Taylor’s exit.

5. A Singapore startup has raised $400 million to build data centres in Sydney and Melbourne. The AFR reports that data centre operator AirTrunk has won investments from Goldman Sachs and private equity group TPG’s TSSP to kick off the construction at two sites that have already been acquired.

