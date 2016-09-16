5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Today’s 5 Things you need to know in Tech are brought to you by Tower One, International Towers Sydney. It takes a lot of technology and innovation to create a workplace that can provide long term health benefits to its occupants. Discover why International Towers Sydney at Barangaroo is being described as one of the healthiest places to work in the country.

Friday is finally here! Check out these tech stories before you head out for the weekend:

1. Health fund HCF has handed out a million bucks to an Australian startup. Curo Technologies, which monitors elderly folk in care facilities or their own home to let carers and family know how they’re doing, scored the investment after graduating from the health insurer’s Catalyst accelerator program. Read more here.

2. Qantas has launched a website which will automatically embed your Instagram holiday pics into your out-of-office message. Here are step-by-step instructions on how you can be the envy of your friends and colleagues.

3. Samsung’s solution to exploding Galaxy Note 7s is to stop the battery from charging more than 60%. The AFR is reporting that the software fix is rolling out in its home market of South Korea and the company is considering doing the same for other countries.

4. Startup Catalyst is taking 20 “tech-savvy” young Australians for a 10-day trip to Silicon Valley. StartupSmart reports the new “youth mission” has been triggered from a $270,000 grant from the Queensland government.

5. Westpac and NAB have signed up with blockchain payments company Ripple. They will test the startup’s technology along with six other international banks. Check out how Ripple just raised US$55 million and how blockchain technology works here.

