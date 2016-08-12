5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Today’s 5 things you need to know are brought to you by Tower One, International Towers Sydney. Workplace designers are looking to smartphones for inspiration to create more efficient and flexible work spaces. Discover how Australia’s most innovative new buildings are redefining how work is done

The Apple 1 – the computer for millionaires. Source: Wikipedia/Powerhouse Museum

It’s Friday! Here’s what you need to know to set you up for the weekend.

1. The Star Trek-like body scanner that could be the next big thing in medtech. Meet the SOZO from Brisbane-based ImpediMed, which has been building ways to monitor the human body for the past 17 years.

SOZO uses something called bioimpedance spectroscopy, to measure fluid levels by passing tiny electrical currents through the body and recording the resistance.

It’s currently being used to help people recovering from breast cancer because they’re prone to fluid retention and enlists 256 measurements to work out your state of health. As Chris Pash describes the machine, it’s “a kind of high tech set of bathroom scales which wouldn’t look out of place on the USS Enterprise”. All you need to know is here.

2. Atlassian explains how to run better teams. The US-listed Australian tech giant has revealed its internal tips and tricks for running teams, with R&D boss Dom Price, who oversees around 300 teams in the business, telling Chris Pash: “We’ve had the philosophy for a while that if you look at the great human achievements of the world the vast majority of them have been achieved by teams”. He list three key things you need to do to be more effective you can read here.

3. What every startup founder should know about explaining their tech to investors. Right Click Capital’s Ben Chong is among those explaining how to sound a little smarter when you’re asking for cash from the VC crowd. As Elaine Stead from Blue Sky Ventures says, talk around the tech and address the problem you’re solving.

4. So what really happened on Tuesday at the ABS? The site came back online yesterday after 43 hours, the fall out continues and as BI’s weekly podcast, Devils and Details, points out, Tuesday’s stuff up is no surprise to a business community that’s been complaining about the quality of the data coming out of the ABS for some time. Meanwhile, as we await an official explanation (the ABS/census guys are playing straight bats for now) Patrick Gray, who runs the cyber security website Risky Business, pulled together his take on what went down, which includes claims that they turned down a geoblock offer before calling it in on Tuesday morning.

“Unfortunately another attack hit them from inside Australia. This was a straight up DNS reflection attack with a bit of ICMP thrown in for good measure. It filled up their firewall’s state tables,” he says.

They rebooted without syncing the two firewalls, making the second one “a very expensive paperweight” and when they started to worry that the DDoS was a distraction for someone attempting to hack into the system “they pulled the pin and ASD [Australian Signals Directorate] was called in”.

His take is here.

5. Were you an early Apple adopter? Business Insider has a bunch of old Apple computers dating back 20+ years sitting around at home, including a clamshell iBook we bought circa the Sydney Olympics. But if you want to turn yourself into an overnight millionaire, you need to have one of the first Apple-1 computers Jobs and Woz built back in 1976. There’s one going up for auction at it’s already on a $US270,000 bid with the auctioneers predicting it may hit seven figures before the hammer falls. Not bad for a $500 first attempt. BTW – the photo of the Apple-1 above is actually in the Sydney Powerhouse Museum collection.

BONUS ITEM: Birdlife Australia is looking for a “Powerful Owl project officer”, which has to be the best answer to the question “so what do you do?” ever!

Have a great weekend. I’m on Twitter at @simonthomsen

