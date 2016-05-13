5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

It’s Friday. Getty/ Marco Di Lauro

It’s the end of the week, this is what you need to know in tech today.

1. Telstra’s internet went down for two hours last night. Another Telstra outage. Although this one wasn’t nearly as bad as previous mobile outages, affecting just some corporate customers across the country.

The outage occurred when two of its internet domain name servers, which match a URL and its IP address, stopped responding at around 8pm last night. Without these servers working, customers weren’t able to use web addresses such as businessinsider.com.au to access websites.

2. This is the state of the Coalition’s NBN. With the election coming up and the NBN being a strong point of contention, we took a look at what the Coalition achieved with the NBN since it came into power. We chatted to Laurie Patton, who is the boss of Internet Australia about how well he thinks it has gone and compared the numbers between what we were promised and what we’ve got.

3. The government wants to jam mobile signals in prisons. In an attempt to try and curb criminal activity occurring in prison through the use of mobile phones, the government is trialling mobile phone signal jamming technology.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority issued a consultation paper around a proposal to authorise a mobile phone jamming trial at Goulburn Correctional Complex in New South Wales.

These trials follow the successful testing of the mobile jamming technology at Lithgow Correctional Centre, and would see a two year program put in place to assess the long term viability of the program.

4. Optus’ CEO says EPL critics are just a vocal minority. Speaking to the Australian, Optus CEO Allen Lew said that he believed its EPL plans will be very successful, despite public backslash.

“We are trying to disrupt the market and there will always be people who are resistant to change,” Lew said.

“It’s a big change and while there’s a vocal minority that has been critical we will ride through it.”

5. A Queensland cop got charged for hacking databases to get information on his dates. Queensland’s Crime and Corruption Commission has revealed that since July 1, 2015 it has completed 15 investigations into unauthorised access of confidential information by Queensland police.

This includes one officer who was convicted of 50 hacking offences after he accessed the Queensland Police Service’s secure crimes database to look through information on people he met on a dating service.

Other cases it has investigated include a police officer who accessed the criminal history of a friend’s former partner to help them win a custody case. A public servant was also handed an 18-month suspended service for accessing building reports to help make her property buying decision.

