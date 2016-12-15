5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Picture: Getty Images

Another week almost over! With just ten days to go until Christmas, I’ve snuck in a bonus sixth tech story for you today:

1. Amazon’s streaming video service has landed in Australia. At US$3 as an intro price and US$6 ongoing, the monthly fee is pretty competitive against Netflix and Stan. And every programme is available for offline viewing — a feature that its rivals cannot boast. Read more here.

2. The startup campus that bred Uber and Spotify is opening up workspaces in Australia. RocketSpace announced that Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne campuses would open in the new year, as part of a global expansion that also includes London and Beijing. Check out the details here.

3. A $9.95 per month childrens’ mobile plan has been launched. CRN reports that Ovo Mobile’s contract-free offering includes $200 of calls, 1GB data, unlimited texts and remote supervision of child’s mobile phone. The Family Zone software allows blocking of adult sites, and notifies the parent if banned sites are accessed.

4. Telstra has hired Ericsson exec Håkan Eriksson as its new chief technology officer. His predecessor Vish Nandlall, also plucked from Ericsson, departed in May amid accusations that he embellished his resume. While Nandlall returned to Canada, Telstra has wiped all blog entries that he authored for the company. Read more.

5. The government has thought of a way of funding the NBN for rural areas — a new tax. The Communications Department’s research team has proposed a levy on superfast broadband products in competition to the NBN, as the NBN is obliged to provide non-profitable rural services — not just cherry-pick profitable city areas like the private sector. Read more on the proposal here.

BONUS ITEM: Things get worse for Yahoo — historically worse. In possibly the biggest privacy breach of all-time, the online giant has admitted more than one billion user account data may have been stolen in 2013. This is separate to the September scandal that saw 500 million accounts compromised. Read the developing story here.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.