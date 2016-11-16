5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Spectators watch as the Qantas A380 Airbus arrives in Perth. Photo: Paul Kane/ Getty .Images)

1. Microsoft chief Satya Nadella is in Sydney to herald the “democratisation” of artificial intelligence. The company today launched a suite of products that allow the smallest of startups to use the same tech that Elon Musk’s team uses. Read more here and bonus – Nadella’s thoughts on Australian cricket.

2. Qantas has started installing hardware on its planes to prepare for the launch of free wi-fi next year. The new satellite connections will allow for 10 times the speed of conventional airplane wi-fi, allowing passengers to stream movies and music.

3. Riding a taxi could now get you frequent flyer points. Challenger taxi app Ingogo has clinched another advantage over dominant player CabCharge, signing the rights to give away one Qantas frequent flyer point for each dollar spent through its software. Read more on the deal here.

4. Snapchat has filed for a float that could value it at a stunning US$25 billion. Some are speculating the IPO, reportedly due in the second quarter of 2017, could push the valuation up to US$40 billion.

5. Harvey Norman has sunk more than $60 million into a secret startup. But the venture hasn’t yet made any money, reports the SMH, and investors have started asking questions.

