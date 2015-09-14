5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Google Australia boss Maile Carnegie. Image: Supplied.

Hello Australia. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Freelancer’s Matt Barrie says Australia’s lost its sparkle. Recruiters in the US are saying no-one wants to come here any more. Sydney’s lock out laws have made the city boring, and a lack of policy support for high-tech, high-growth Australian businesses has put the country on the nose, with US tech recruiters saying there’s no interest even in 50/50 Australia/US jobs. Barrie’s views are worth reading here.

2. Steve Jobs’ obsessive attention to detail lives on in these 21 tiny Apple design features. While some are incredibly useful, others are purely cosmetic. Learn more about the lengths Apple goes to when it comes to design and product development here.

3. Google’s Australian managing director Maile Carnegie told TV broadcasters to watch their backs. In a pitch to marketers and the ad industry Carnegie said the search engine’s video platform YouTube reached more 18-54 year olds in Australia than “any single individual TV channel” and “has more than twice the reach of subscription TV”. The timing of the pitch comes as TV broadcasters plan their programming presentations and negotiate advertising market share commitments for 2016. Read more here.

4. For the first time local tech companies will represent Australia at Singapore’s major innovation summit, Techventure. Six Australian companies are among more than 160 companies from Asia, Europe, Britain and the United States to attend the event, which touts itself as the region’s leading event for start-ups. The Australian contingent includes software firm FM Innovations and energy management outfit Carbon Track along with 3D real estate startup Scann3d. Read more here.

5. How Uber became the world’s most valuable startup. In five years Uber has spread like wildfire through the globe. It now operates in 58 countries and is valued at over $US50 billion. Read about the journey here.

