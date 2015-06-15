5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

The music wars are only just beginning.

Welcome to a new week. Here’s what you need to know today.

1. CareerOne is hosting Australia’s first online career fair dedicated to women. “Women at Work” will run online from June 22 to July 2 and allow attendees to learn from and engage with some of Australia’s biggest companies. Aimed at addressing gender inequality in the Australian workplace, CareerOne CEO Ben Foote said the fair will provide women with the skills and support they need to find work or progress their careers.

2. Fintech guru says Australia has the potential to become a global leader. Claire Cockerton, founder of British fintech industry body Innovate Finance, has told The Australian: “The world doesn’t really know what the strengths of Australia are… it’s very exciting. [It] offers a really interesting sandboxing opportunity for fintech to then take really interesting innovations to the global marketplace.” The Australian has more.

3. Pureprofile has filed prospectus for an IPO. Online market research provider Pureprofile will try for an IPO following a successful round of capital raising late last year. After raising $2.5 million through advisory and stockbroking firm Blue Ocean Equities founder Paul Chan said: “We prefer to go public than go down the venture capital route. You can’t have a long view and you’ll be diluted to nothing.”

4. Facebook ate the $140 billion hardware market. What started out as a controversial idea inside Facebook, four years later turned the data center computer hardware industry on its head. Facebook’s Open Compute Project is now doing for hardware what Linux, Android, and many other popular products – and it’s all for free!

5. Winter is coming for Apple, Spotify, and Google. The world’s biggest tech brands are preparing for a gruesome music war over who will be the leader in the subscription-based music era. Read more on why “we’re not even at early days yet”.

