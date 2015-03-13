5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

One of the Freelancer Titan Project entries for what Apple’s electric car should look like.

1. TPG is buying iiNet for $1.4 billion. The combined companies will have 1.7 million customers, revenue of $2.3 billion and staff of about 5200. iiNet shareholders will get $8.60 per share, a hefty premium to yesterday’s closing price of $6.81. Read more about the deal which will see another major player enter the Australian telecommunications sector here.

2. Intuit has partnered with Bigcommerce. Business and financial management solutions company Intuit has teamed up with Australian-founded e-commerce company Bigcommerce, and Shopify, to make accounting easier for small businesses selling online. The direct integration of Intuit’s QuickBooks Online will allow Bigcommerce merchants to automatically update and transfer invoices, expenses and other financial data. Intuit is the latest of a number of companies to integrate their products on Bigcommerce. Earlier in the month Jack Dorsey’s Square also announced its partnership with the ecommerce giant.

3. Tim Cook says the next big frontiers for Apple are the home, the car, and health. Apple is placing a huge bet on the three areas to expand its iOS platform. In 2014, it released developer platforms called Car Play, HomeKit and HealthKit so developers can create apps for those areas. Recently, reports also emerged that Apple is looking into designing its own car. For more on what Tim Cook has predicted read here.

4. NBN Co is trialing the HFC service in four suburbs across NSW and Queensland. Emu Plains in NSW, and Redcliffe, Slacks Creek and Merrimac in Queensland are set to trial the new HFC service as part of the new multi-technology mix from NBN to determine how to deploy the upgraded HFC network at scale. Gizmodo’s Luke Hopewell has more.

5. Freelancer has asked people to design what they think the Apple Car will look like. Because Apple is getting serious about cars freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace Freelancer.com has jumped on the opportunity to find out just what people think this new Apple car would look like. As part of a new contest called the Titan Project people have create amazing, amusing and downright weird design for the Apple electric car. Here are some of the best.

BONUS ITEM: This parody video about how Apple made the new MacBook is so funny, you will cry.

