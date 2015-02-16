5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Tom Shaw/Getty Images

It’s Monday. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Shark Tank is now a must watch for Australian entrepreneurs on Sunday night. The ideas being pitched are diverse, from bug flour to cricket eskies and designer pet food. But ideas aside there are a few things budding entrepreneurs can learn from the show, including how not to pitch and how important it is to execute your idea well and have some solid traction or numbers behind them. More here.

2. Australia’s big miners have been told to stop data mining. The WA government has established an online database which contains a bunch of information on mining tenements in the state and according to The Australian Fortescue and Rio were both warned about how they use the system. The companies have been able to get access to new data, intercepting it and analysing it to see what ground is available before government authorities are even aware the tenement has been given up. It shows traditional industries are using tech tactics to secure new assets. The practice isn’t illegal but the government said it’s a breach of terms and conditions. There’s more here.

3. A multinational ring of cyber-crooks used an unusual trick to steal up to $1 billion from banks around the world, Russian computer security company Kaspersky Lab said. The gang, which is being called Carbanak, steals directly from banks, rather than posing as a customer. There’s more here.

4. Netflix and Fetch will be teaming up. They’ve struck an agreement which means Fetch TV subscribers can sign up to watch Netflix straight from their Fetch set-top box. The move should please Fetch’s existing customers in a market which is becoming increasingly competitive. More here.

5. Ahead of a planned IPO, Atlassian has been hiring a bunch of people to grow its tech business. Here are 6 things you need to know to get hired by Atlassian.

