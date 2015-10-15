5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Malcolm Turnbull. Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty.

Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. The messenging app Malcolm Turnbull wants to use for cabinet has been hacked. Slack, the incredibly popular messenging app that the PM wants for a more “forward-thinking” cabinet was hacked back in February. As for Turnbull, he continues to use a private email system.

2. Freelancer’s cash receipts are up 42% on the quarter. The Australian crowdsourcing marketplace has booked another quarter of positive cash flow thanks to a jump in users and projects – 850,000 new users and 450,000 more projects this quarter. Read more here.

3. The finalists for Riverpitch have been announced. The five finalists for Queensland’s biggest pitching contest includes a grocery delivery service, the “blue-collar Atlassian” and a “Fitbit for industrial equipment”. Chris Pash has more.

4. The winner of the first Brisbane Women’s Startup Hackathon is a PhD student. Areej Alsheikh studies bioinformatics, and before that, marine science. She describes herself as someone who always has ideas, but credits the weekend with making her carwash marketplace “doable”.

5. NAB’s “busiest branch is a mobile phone”. NAB CEO Andrew Thorburn gave a speech to the Australia-Israel Chamber of Commerce, emphasising the need for the banks to innovate. It’s not how big banks are, but how fast they are, Thorburn said.

