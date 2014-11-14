5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

Getty/Cameron Spencer

1. The fastest growing tech business in Australia is communications company NEXTDC, with 3,626% revenue growth over three years. The other over-achievers are here.

2. Freelancer.com has a robot. A ROBOT! It swivels around the company’s Sydney office and it has had some interesting reactions from employees and the public when they let it out for a wander around George Street.

3. The pivot. It’s something most tech companies have done to find the sweet spot – even YouTube started as a video dating site. Here are 17 of the greatest tech pivots.

4. Tech is going to be central to incoming Westpac CEO Brian Hartzer’s growth strategy. He’s replacing Gail Kelly who announced her retirement on Thursday and said he intends to push “the boundaries in the digital transformation” to deliver strong results.

5. Australia’s Shark Tank judges have been revealed. Channel Ten is running an Australian version of the show next year and last night named its five sharks as StartupAUS board member Steve Baxter, Boost Juice founder Janine Allis, Talent2 founder Andrew Banks, real estate boss John McGrath and Red Balloon founder Naomi Simson.

