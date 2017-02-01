5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Geek Girl Academy’s Tammy Butow, Amanda Watts and Sarah Moran. (Source: supplied)

Welcome to February! Here are the pick of the tech stories for Wednesday:

1. Amaysim’s budget telco, Vaya, has unleashed a monthly mobile plan offering 70GB data for $65. The deal, via the Optus 4G network seems to blow the competition out of the water in terms of cost per gigabyte. Read more here.

2. Virtual reality education is on the rise. The AFR reports Sydney’s Academy Xi is looking to raise series A funding this month to continue its training courses in VR for both individuals and corporate customers.

3. Girl Geek Academy has scored $1.3 million to recruit 1,000 women into tech entrepreneurship. The Melbourne organisation will conduct the #SheHacks program this year, which will see female teams compete in a hack-a-thon to turn their ideas into reality. Read more.

4. A Sydney online menswear startup has opened a store in New York City. The founder of InStitchu said that it already has plenty of US customers buying its customised suits and shirts, but people sometimes want to get a real-life feel for what they’re going to wear on a special occasion. Read more here.

5. A Melbourne archaeology PhD candidate has raised $900,000 for his startup while waiting for his thesis results. Starup Smart reports Simon Young’s Lithodomos VR has scored the seed funding with an aim to bring ancient cities back to life through virtual reality.

