5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

People are taking their travel photos to the next level by hiring drone photographers. Photo: iStock.

1. NSW is making “revenge porn” a criminal offence. New South Wales will join Victoria and South Australia in making distributing sexually explicit images without consent – sometimes called “revenge porn” – a criminal offence. NSW attorney general Gabrielle Upton says the new laws “will protect people and make it clear this kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable.”

2. People are hiring drone photographers to follow them around on holidays. Family snaps have always been a part of the holiday experience, but as technology advances along with consumer expectations, people are looking for new ways to document their travel experiences. Enter, drones.

3. Here’s who wins and loses in the race for driverless cars. While Uber, which is pretty close to getting the go-ahead in almost all states and territories in Australia, is investing heavily in self-driving technology, millions of transport-related jobs worldwide are being threatened by driverless car technology. Read more here.

4. Former Westpac CIO Bob McKinnon is the new chairman of retail tech startup Sprooki. The digital retail engagement startup, founded by Australians Claire Mula and Michael Gethen in 2011, looks like it’s beefing up its board ahead of plans for an IPO.

McKinnon, a 40-year veteran of the finance and technology sectors, has been CIO for both the CBA and Westpac, and CFO of Multiplex, MLC and Lend Lease. He’s also being join on the board by Jack Hanrahan, as a non-executive director.

Sprooki has rolled out the location-based mobile engagement platform across South East Asia in 70 major shopping malls and more than 3500 retailers. The client list includes Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Pie Face, Gap and GNC.

5. VR is a hot new trend, and it’s going to change the way you travel. While there are still a few glitches, travel agents will soon be using the technology to show customers new destinations, hotels will be advertising with tours of their properties and travelers will be having better holidays because their research is enriched and immersive. Read more here.

