5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

It’s been a while but it’s back! Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Telstra wants to be a “techno”, not a telco. Jo Pollard, Telstra’s media and marketing boss, said the business was “evolving from a telco to a techco — to be a world class technology company empowering people to connect”.

And that means a multi-million-dollar media campaign, starting with a 90-second TV commercial that aired last night. Expect plenty more in the weeks ahead.

2. Uber made taxi fares in NSW more expensive. How, well the NSW government is offering a $250 million compensation package to the industry, and to pay for it, ride share and taxi passengers will pay a $1 surcharge on their fares – which is about a 4% fare increase on the average taxi ride – and it will take about 18 months for enough rides to cover the cost. So letting Uber in is costing everyone more money for now.

Simon Thomsen has more.

3. Phone charger sales are going through the roof on Kogan.com, thanks to Pokemon Go. Power bank sales on Kogan.com have increased by 243.51% since the game launched. The augmented reality mobile app is known to chew through a users’ battery, so they’re buying power banks to lengthen their playing time.

4. Tesla has big, big plans for the next four years. Elon Musk’s plans for the coming decade are nothing short of ambitious.

Tesla’s CEO has promised to dramatically increase car production, launch one (or possibly two) completely new cars, and conquer self-driving vehicles by 2020.

Here’s a closer look at what exactly Musk has promised Tesla will accomplish during the next few years.

5. You’ve been charging your smartphone wrong! Many of us have an ingrained notion that charging our smartphones in small bursts will cause long-term damage to their batteries, and that it’s better to charge them when they’re close to dead, but we couldn’t be more wrong.

Lithium-ion batteries in our smartphones are sensitive to their own versions of “stress.” And, like for humans, extended stress could be damaging your smartphone battery’s long-term lifespan.

Here are some do’s and don’ts to keep your smartphone battery in top condition.

