5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Visitors arrive at the Amazon Web Services pavilion at the 2016 CeBIT digital technology trade fair on March 14, 2016 in Hanover, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Happy Thursday! We’re again bursting at the seams with the good stuff, so here are six must-read technology stories today:

1. Telstra’s CEO says cybersecurity is the great challenge currently for international businesses. Speaking in Sydney last night, Andrew Penn said that the level of attacks Telstra sees everyday is “frightening”. Read more here.

2. Amazon is now letting anyone have a go at artificial intelligence. The launch of on-demand machine learning technologies in the form of text-to-speech, natural language and image recognition services will open up AI to any startup, even if they don’t have the coding chops to develop their own. Read up on the new services here.

3. Netflix is now allowing people to download shows to watch offline when they don’t have internet access. Perfect for watching on holidays or during transit, the feature will be rolled out to certain shows as Netflix sorts out the download rights.

4. An up-and-coming Australian energy tech startup has signed its first international deal, with a Japanese electricity provider. Read more on how Sydney’s CoZero inked a “multi-million dollar” three-year agreement to roll out its technology to Ennet’s 24,000 Japanese customers.

5. Australia Post challenger Sendle has sealed a partnership that allows eBay merchants to link to its service. The deal with shipping label provider ReadyToShip comes only three months after the 100% carbon-neutral delivery service closed off its series A. Check out the details here.

6. BONUS — Amazon can drive you to the cloud in a truck. No, not through illicit drugs — this is for real.

Have a great day!

