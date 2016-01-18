5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

It’s Monday, and this is your first 5 things you need to know of 2016.



1. Atlassian had a no good, very bad day. Just look at that chart below – share prices down 6% to $25.19. A big slump from a high of $31.10 on December 29 and its initial listing price of $27.78

2. The NBN is starting trials for its HFC network. The old cable network originally installed in the 90s for pay TV will account for 34% of the country’s internet as part of the NBN. Telstra and Optus will be looking to do some upgrades across the network, with the first 17 suburbs announced in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland. The jury is still out on whether it’ll be NBN worthy, but there are high hopes.

3. A terrible game where you kill Aboriginals was taken off the App Store. Yep, there actually was a game that encouraged you to attack and kill Indigenous Australians. Thankfully it has finally been removed from the Apple App Store after a Change.org petition.



4. Netflix won’t stop us watching the US library. The US streaming giant broke everyone’s heart last week when it announced it would make it harder for Australians to access foreign libraries. But Adam Turner writes at the SMH that the plan is doomed to fail and it’s simply just a token gesture to please movie studios and local pay TV providers. Let’s hope he’s right!

5. Google has slammed Australia’s copyright laws. Our copyright regime is stopping Australia’s ability to innovate and is holding back the digital economy, the search giant says. Google said this in a strongly worded submission to the Productivity Commission’s inquiry into Australia’s intellectual property regime.

Speaking of copyright and piracy, Channel 10 is showing The X-Files 6 days after the US. Pirates have said time after time that they mostly do so due to delayed local showings of shows. When will they learn?

BONUS ITEM: A non-Australian technology story you should read is Matt Weinberger’s super interesting piece on the rise of Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella.

