5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

It’s Monday and the first day of Summer, which means the Christmas wind down is underway. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Netflix is about to launch one of the most expensive TV shows ever. The company’s CEO Reed Hastings last week said the days of broadcast TV are numbered, predicting it will die off in the next 16 years. The new TV series, called Marco Polo, focuses on the life of the famous explorer. At $US90 million for 10 episodes it will be one of the most expensive shows ever made. More here.

2. NBN Co is planning to deliver broadband to an additional 1.9 million homes by the middle of 2016. The organisation will release its construction plan today which is expected to include a number of new suburbs which weren’t previously flagged for NBN connection. More here.

3. Tech’s role in Australia’s financial industry is expected to be laid down in the government’s financial system inquiry report, which should be released in the next week or so. The number of fintech startups in Australia is already challenging the way incumbents, including the big four banks, operate. Inquiry chairman David Murray has said he wants the report to be a “blueprint” and it should include analysis on tech that is reshaping the finance industry and recommendations on how to develop it further.

4. Cloud accounting wars are still being waged and MYOB is now restructuring its operations to muscle up against newcomers like Xero who are gaining market share with their cloud-first-and-only software offering. All the details are here.

5. Reality check. Tech founders and entrepreneurs often say they’re building technology that’s changing the world and while some are, they aren’t bigger than the world themselves. There’s a funny graphic making the Twitter rounds at the moment which provides a nice “feet on the ground moment”. You’ll find it here.

