5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

1. Yahoo founder Jerry Yang helped this startup to take on Cisco and VMware. Pluribus Networks, a startup you’ve probably never heard of, is working on “software-defined networking” and last week raised a hefty $US50 million in investment, which brings its total funding to date to $US95 million. That makes it one of the best funded SDN startups ever. More here.

2. Telstra is looking to offload Trading Post. The iconic classifieds brand could be snapped up by Unique Websites which currently licences the brand from Telstra in a deal that is expected to be finalised in the next six months. Telstra bought Trading Post for more than half a billion dollars in 2004. Fairfax reports the final price could be less than $10 million. Telstra’s classifieds and directories business, which included Yellow Pages publisher Sensis, were once valued at almost $16 billion but the rise of Google and eBay has eaten away at the old classifieds model. More here.

3. Tesla just made its car even faster — through a software update. Tesla’s new dual-motor Model S already has mind-melting acceleration — but the latest update shaves 0.1 seconds off its accelleration time. While that doesn’t sound like a lot the car can already reach 100km/h in about 3.2 seconds. More here.

4. Startup Victoria is looking for a new boss after CEO Lars Lindstrom resigned. He’s accepted the job of CEO at ReadCloud, the company he co-founded which recently closed a Series A funding round.

5. BattleHack 2015 finished up over the weekend. The 24 hours of hacking in Melbourne with the chance to win $US100,000 was held at the weekend. Team NightRider took out the competition and will go on to represent Australia in the BattleHack World Finals held in Silicon Valley this November. NightRider built a wearable hack that increases cyclist safety. Some of the other interesting ideas included Beer It Forward, an app which gives you access to free beers and Human ATM which is an app that locates people with cash around you and allows people to pay them back with commission via paypal. More here.

