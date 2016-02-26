5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

UberEATS is coming.

1. Dick Smith is gone. The Australian electronics retailer is closing down, with nearly 2900 staff across the country losing their jobs. The stores will be shutting over the next 8 weeks, with a fire sale starting from today in all stores across Australia and New Zealand as they look to clear stock. Expect savings between 20-40% on heaps of tech gear, with Apple products even marked down, albeit for around 5% at this stage.

2. You can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S7 today. All four major telcos have their prices up, starting at around $70 a month with 500MB of data, with the best value on most telcos at around the $80-90 mark. Check out all the prices here.

3. Apple’s Steve Wozniak is coming to help sort out Sydney’s struggling transport system.

“Woz” has been announced as the keynote speaker at a NSW government summit looking at how technology can improve the city’s transport systems.

The two-day ‘Future Transport’ summit in Sydney, April 18-19, will involve more than 150 leaders in tech and transport, debating how technology will transform the way people move around the city.

4. Uber’s food delivery service is coming to Australia as soon as next month. Called UberEATS, the service will be launching in Melbourne first, despite the Victorian state still deeming ride sharing illegal. There’s no word yet on specifics, but it’s expected that Uber will be targeting premium restaurants that may have never delivered food before. Simon Rossi, Uber’s former general manager in Melbourne, who will spearhead the UberEATS push in Australia.

5. Australia has a pretty good fintech scene. The Australian fintech ecosystem has been ranked as one of the top seven globally in a report released yesterday by Ernst & Young. The report was commissioned by the UK government and found the Australian scene to be worth $1.35 billion, rating it as “up and coming”.

However, the report pointed out that while Australia has a “healthy culture of entrepreneurship”, access to talent is comparatively poor due to many locals relocating overseas.

