5 Things You Need To Know Before Changing Jobs

You’re not alone. Right now most people are unhappy with their jobs. A boring job can give you a heart attack. And people with no job are happier than people with a lousy one.

If you’re afraid of losing your job, you probably should be. Job insecurity can kill you. And you want to find a new job before you lose the one you have.

When you start looking it pays to know which careers make people happy and unhappy. The secret to landing interviews is networking.

If possible, try to schedule the interview for a sunny day. Make sure you look your best. And guys, don’t be modest.

During the interview focus on making good first impressions. Understand good body language. And a firm handshake pays off.

Employers: Afraid that your employees are reading this? Then you might want to know how to hire the best people and which methods work for vetting them.



