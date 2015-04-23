5 Things you need to know about General Election 2015

Good morning! Here are 5 of the most important things you need to hear about the General Election 2015, today.

1. The Institute for Fiscal Studies pledged to assess, and then present analysis, of the proposed economic policies of the Conservatives, Labour, the Lib Dems and the SNP. Previously, the IFS said the differences between Labour and the Conservatives’ deficit reduction strategies were “pretty stark”.

2. The General Election was described as a ‘poisoned chalice’ and whoever wins still faces challenges that could test their party to breaking point. “It is going to be complicated, it is going to be messy, it is going to be very unpleasant,” said Steven Fielding, director of the Centre for British Politics at Nottingham University.

3. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown accused David Cameron of stirring up English nationalism to try to win the election. “The only way they can win is to build resentment in Scotland of the English and resentment in England of Scots,” said Brown in Fife to a crowd of less than 100 people.

4. Nick Clegg’s Liberal Democrats will pledge a £150 million support package for carers when it launches its disability manifesto today. The benefits will include a £250 holiday bonus while the the amount people can earn without losing their carer’s allowance will rise to £150 per week from £110 per week.

5. The BBC’s Poll of Polls put the Tories and Labour neck and neck at 34 points. UKIP is at 13% while Lib Dems are trailing behind at 9%.

And finally …

Thousands of teenage girls are still declaring their undying love, now known as #milifandom, for Labour leader Ed Miliband which was started by a 17 year old girl called Abby.

