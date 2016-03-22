5 things you need to know about Australian tech today

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

1. Apple has a new iPhone. It’s called the iPhone SE, and it’s basically an iPhone 6s in an iPhone 5’s body. It has a 4.0-inch screen, Apple’s super fast A9 processor and a 12-megapixel nabbed straight from the iPhone 6s. Prices start from $679, which is huge jump from the $US299 base price, and gets you just 16GB of storage in one of Apple’s four new colours. The larger 64GB version will set you back $829.

Pre-orders begin March 25 in Australia, with the phone available in stores and online from March 31.

2. Netflix is trying to fix hard to use TVs. Using the might of the Netflix brand, the internet TV company is updating its Netflix Recommended TV program where TVs that meet its user experience criteria get a tick of approval and feature on its website. Check out our write up of the program here.



3. Australia will be the first country to offer Tesla Model 3 orders. Tesla’s next car is its most important, and starting from 8am March 31, Australians will be able to make reservations for the new car, making us the first in the world to be able to do so. Reservations will only be available in one of four Tesla locations, including their Sydney and Melbourne service centres, as well as Chadstone shopping centre in Melbourne and Carindale shopping centre in Brisbane. To make a reservation you will need a $1500 refundable downpayment.

4. Slingshot just acuired AngelCube. The corporate accelerator will also be committing $10 million in funding for Victorian startups. The value of the acquisition has not been disclosed, but it’s part of a national expansion program for Slingshot, which helps find startups to solve big businesses problems.

Slingshot will also be running at least three programs a year from its Melbourne base at Inspire9.

5. Video games are being used to inspire indigenous kids to get into maths and science. Gizmodo has an awesome story on how Australian Indigenous Mentoring Experience are working to get indigenous kids to graduate from high school, and to get them interested in maths and science. They’ve brought together 18 indigenous year 8 kids and are developing a video game that will hope to inspire an interest in science, maths engineering and technology.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.