5 Things You Need To Know Today

The magazine, Project, is supposedly an upscale version of of Maxim or FHM, or a competitor to GQ. Anthony Noguera, the former FHM UK editor-in-chief and editorial director of publisher Emap/Bauer's men's division left Bauer Media in 2009 to produce the magazine. Sir Branson's own daughter Holly is co-heading the business side of the venture.

Virgin Digital Publishing says: 'Project is what we like to think of as a 'living magazine' -- evolving and updating throughout the month and taking advantage of the iPad's capabilities to deliver a really innovative reader experience.'

The 'cover' features Jeff Bridges' coming film Tron - and it's a video!

