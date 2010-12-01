5 Things You Need To Know Today

Sir Richard Branson unveils the iPad-only mag Project, the Kardashians are leaving the credit card industry, and Obama finally meets with the enemy camp.
The magazine, Project, is supposedly an upscale version of of Maxim or FHM, or a competitor to GQ. Anthony Noguera, the former FHM UK editor-in-chief and editorial director of publisher Emap/Bauer's men's division left Bauer Media in 2009 to produce the magazine. Sir Branson's own daughter Holly is co-heading the business side of the venture.
Virgin Digital Publishing says: 'Project is what we like to think of as a 'living magazine' -- evolving and updating throughout the month and taking advantage of the iPad's capabilities to deliver a really innovative reader experience.'
The 'cover' features Jeff Bridges' coming film Tron - and it's a video!
President Obama is meeting with GOP candidates for a summit today at 10:30, expected to last between 60 and 90 minutes.
The summit will be attended by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky), House Minority Whip Eric Cantor (R-Va), Speaker-to-be John Boehner (R-Ohio) and Minority Whip Jon Kyl (R-Ariz.). On the Democrat side will be Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, House Whip Jim Clyburn, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, and Majority Whip Dick Durbin.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.