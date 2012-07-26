5 Things You Didn't Know About Your Boss

Photo: The Internet Movie Database

1. Yes, your boss is probably a narcissist. Some bosses are jerks because being abusive reduces stress.2. The most common reason bosses give pay raises is to retain good employees who are likely to leave. What’s better than a big raise? Having a boss you trust.



3. Your boss doesn’t pay attention to what you say because people who feel powerful don’t listen to anyone. There are ways to make a boss more attentive to feedback.

4. There are tricks for detecting when the boss is lying.

5. There are many tricks for increasing productivity and moving your career forward.

