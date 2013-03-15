5 Things You Didn't Know About 'The Big Bang Theory'

The cast and crew of “Big Bang Theory” opened up immensely about the series at PaleyFest. The annual series follows panel discussions of current TV series for one week in Los Angeles.
The stars and producers of CBS’ hit comedy took the opportunity to reveal secrets from the set during its panel Wednesday evening.
The Hollywood Reporter compiled a list of 15 items the cast and crew shared.
From the origins of Sheldon’s get well “Soft Kitty” song to catchphrase “Bazinga!”, see the top five things the stars of the show revealed.
Actress Melissa Rauch said her snappy and boisterous, yet sweet character Bernadette is inspired by her mum.
'Only without the Jersey! Tonally, it's very similar,' said Rauch.
(Source: THR)
Last October, Kaley Cuoco led the cast and crew in a giant flash mob set to Carly Rae Jepsen's 'Call Me Maybe.' Cuoco's sister, Brianna choreographed the entire thing.
As a result, Briana landed a cameo spot on the Valentine's Day episode of 'Big Bang Theory.' She also choreographed another big scene on co-creator Chuck Lorre's other show, 'Two and a Half Men.'
Check out the flash mob here.
(Source: THR)
Anytime Sheldon becomes sick, he usually has Kaley Cuoco's Penny sing him the 'Soft Kitty' song.
Executive producer Bill Prady revealed it's a real song that came to light because of his daughter.
'It's from my daughter's preschool in Sherman Oaks,' said Prady. 'It was from Australia and one of the teachers heard it there.'
The song has inspired shirts and stuffed animals.
(Source: THR)
