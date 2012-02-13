5 Things You Didn't Know About The Beginning Of A Relationship

Photo: YouTube

Studies have revealed some interesting facts about the beginning of relationships.

Science knows what predicts whether a man and woman will fall in love.

Men prefer a woman to be 1.9 years younger than themselves. Women prefer a man 3.5 years older.

Here are some interesting facts about kissing.

It’s very unromantic to say, but the most important factor in who you end up with is which people are around you, not what you’re like or what you want.

Here’s what you should look for in a marriage partner. Best personality trait for a spouse to have? Conscientiousness.

Read more research-based findings about romance, sex, attraction and breaking up.



