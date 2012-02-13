5 Things You Didn't Know About The Beginning Of A Relationship

Photo: YouTube
Studies have revealed some interesting facts about the beginning of relationships.
- Science knows what predicts whether a man and woman will fall in love.
- Men prefer a woman to be 1.9 years younger than themselves. Women prefer a man 3.5 years older.
- Here are some interesting facts about kissing.
- It’s very unromantic to say, but the most important factor in who you end up with is which people are around you, not what you’re like or what you want.
- Here’s what you should look for in a marriage partner. Best personality trait for a spouse to have? Conscientiousness.
