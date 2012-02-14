5 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And Relationships

Photo: Flickr/Zawezome

Studies have revealed some interesting facts about sex and relationships.

Relationships don’t have to start romantically to work — sex can lead to love. Sex can also keep a marriage stable over time.

Men cuddle after sex in order to get more sex. Men may need cuddling more than women do.

Here are some great stats on sex and relationships.

Falling asleep after sex can be a good thing and men aren’t any more likely to do it than women.

Yes, men want sex more than women do. The more sex partners a man has had in the past, the more likely he is to perceive a woman as less attractive after the first-time they have sex.

