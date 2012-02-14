5 Things You Didn't Know About Sex And Relationships

Photo: Flickr/Zawezome
Studies have revealed some interesting facts about sex and relationships.
- Relationships don’t have to start romantically to work — sex can lead to love. Sex can also keep a marriage stable over time.
- Men cuddle after sex in order to get more sex. Men may need cuddling more than women do.
- Here are some great stats on sex and relationships.
- Falling asleep after sex can be a good thing and men aren’t any more likely to do it than women.
- Yes, men want sex more than women do. The more sex partners a man has had in the past, the more likely he is to perceive a woman as less attractive after the first-time they have sex.
Read more research-based findings about the beginning of a relationship, romance, attraction and breaking up.
