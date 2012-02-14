5 Things You Didn't Know About Romance

Photo: Harlequin

Studies have revealed some interesting facts about romance.

Studies show that, in general, men are actually more romantic than women. Men also say “I love you” first, have more positive recollections of their first kiss, and are more likely to end a relationship because it lacked “magic.”

Love does mean being a little deluded.

Go ahead and babytalk. It’s good for your relationship.

Romantic people don’t have longer relationships than less romantic people.

Your dating history predicts how optimistic you are about love. Your parents’ relationship predicts how optimistic you are about marriage.

