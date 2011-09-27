5 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Love

Photo: Flickr

We’ve covered a lot of research at Barking Up The Wrong Tree over the past two years. Here are some of the highlights.1) “…men were more prone to falling in love if they tended to overestimate women’s sexual interest and highly valued physical attractiveness in potential partners. Women were more prone to falling in love if they had a stronger sex drive.”



2) Marrying for love is better for the economy than marrying for money.

3) Lots of great sex early in a marriage has good effects down the line.

4) Your future romantic happiness can be predicted by your smile.

5) Dramatically improving your current relationship is remarkably easy.

Want to learn more? Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or RSS.

Permalink [Leave a comment »





Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.