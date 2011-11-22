Here Are 5 Things You Didn't Know About Lies And Liars

What you may not know about lying, liars and lie detection:



1) Ironically, people who are trusting are better lie detectors.

2) Creative people are more dishonest and daydreamers are better liars.

3) You’re not going to become a better lie-detector by watching that TV show “Lie to Me.” However there are many tips that do work.

4) Sadly, we lie most to those we are closest to.

5) Lying to yourself can improve your performance during competitive tasks.

