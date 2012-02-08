Here Are Five Things Than Can Make Or Break Your Marriage

Photo:

There are factors that predict divorce. Sometime relationships dissolve over simple everyday stress.

There are things you should look for in a marriage partner and thinking the two of you are similar is key to it working out. Physical attractiveness and weight definitely affect how happy a marriage is.

Women whose parents divorced are probably more likely to divorce and ladies should avoid winning an Oscar.

How committed the woman is to the relationship matters more than how committed the man is. And it’s men, not women, who are more likely to end a relationship because it lacks “magic.”

When things start to go bad, remember the five-to-one rule. There are little things you can do to improve your relationship.

