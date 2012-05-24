You Can Tell How Smart Your Child Is By How Early They Start Lying

Eric Barker

1) You can tell how smart your child is by how early they start lying. Also, it’s harder for us to detect lies as we age.

2) Sexually open-minded people are better at reading faces.

3) Sadly, we lie most to those we are closest to.

4) Believing in a caring, forgiving god makes you more likely to cheat.

5) Deceiving others increases self-deception. In fact, over time we may become our lies.

