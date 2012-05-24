1) You can tell how smart your child is by how early they start lying. Also, it’s harder for us to detect lies as we age.
2) Sexually open-minded people are better at reading faces.
3) Sadly, we lie most to those we are closest to.
4) Believing in a caring, forgiving god makes you more likely to cheat.
5) Deceiving others increases self-deception. In fact, over time we may become our lies.
