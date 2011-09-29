Photo: shannonhobbs via Flickr

We’ve covered a lot of research at Barking Up The Wrong Treeover the past two years. Here are some of the highlights.5 things you didn’t know about alcohol:



1) How much alcohol would it take for you to blackout? You’re probably wrong.

2) There’s a reason why men get so sexually aggressive when they drink.

3) The size and shape of the glass affects how much a bartender pours for you.

4) There’s a specific group of people who are more likely to get violent when they drink.

5) Getting wasted the night before a big exam doesn’t result in lower grades.

3 things you already did:

1) Yes, the Irish really do drink that much (but they also have a high percentage of abstainers).

2) Yes, drinking does lead to sex.

3) Yes, that big drunk guy at the bar is dangerous.

