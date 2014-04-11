5 Things You Should Do Right After You're Fired

Getting fired is one of the most difficult things a professional could face in their career — especially when it’s completely unexpected. And, as entrepreneur James Altucher points out in his recent LinkedIn post, the days following aren’t much easier.

“You can’t meditate. You can’t exercise. You can’t eat healthy. You can’t shave. Or bathe. You can’t even take deep breaths,” he says. “None of that stuff helps, you think. None of that immediately deposits money in the bank. None of that brings back your self-esteem.”

Altucher, who has been fired “so many times I can’t list them all,” says his one piece of advice that does help is this: Do just one thing today. And then do one thing tomorrow. And one the next day. And so on.

Here are five possible things you could do in the days following your firing to get back on track:

Keep a regular schedule. Get eight hours of sleep; wake up early; exercise; take a shower; put on a suit; go into the city; and walk around, Altucher suggests. You need to keep things as “normal” as possible during this tough time by staying busy and active. You don’t want to sit home and sulk.

Have lunch with someone you haven’t seen in three years. Altucher says meeting up with someone you haven’t seen in a while injects new blood into your system. “You need a total transfusion to get rid of the infected old blood.” Plus, it’s a great way to network and let people know you’re on the hunt for a new job.

Treat yourself like a one-man business. Find your “customers” (places or people you might want to work with), and then come up with a list of 10 or more ideas for each customer that can make them money. “This way you keep your idea muscle intact,” Altucher says. “Pitch your ideas to that customer if you can. If you can’t, move on to the next customer.”

Make a list of all expenses you can slash. You were just fired. This may be a financially difficult time for you. Spend one day figuring out your new budget. You don’t know how long it will be until you have a steady income again, so you’ll need to be cautious with your spending.

Let go of your resentment. “You are going to feel resentful about people at your old job. They wronged you.” But remember that they’re also just trying to survive, he says. Make lists of all the good qualities your old boss and coworkers have, and send each of them an email telling them why you think they are good at what they do. Also, thank them for the opportunity to work with them and for anything they may have taught you.

“No matter what, do that one thing. Get the blood moving. Get the heart moving. Then the rest will follow and you will be OK,” Altucher concludes.

