5 Things People Can Tell About You From Your Handshake

1) There is a connection between the quality of that handshake after a job interview and whether or not you get an offer.



2) People can tell how extraverted and conscientious you are by your handshake.

3) Touching in general has incredible power: it makes us more persuasive, influences risk-taking, and improves team performance.

4) You can judge someone’s overall health by a handshake.

5) Your handshake says a lot about you sexually as well.

