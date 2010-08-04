5 Things Obama Could Do To Jumpstart Economic Recovery





Just in case President Barack Obama does a recreational Google News search for himself this afternoon — hi there. Here are five ways you could potentially jumpstart the economy, starting now. Readers, add your own suggestions in the comments.

1. Extend the Bush tax cuts; rename them the Obama Tax Extensions if you want. As reported by the AP less than an hour ago, “Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said Tuesday it would be ‘deeply irresponsible’ for the Obama administration to support a wholesale extension of Bush era tax cuts, including breaks for the wealthy.” Actually, it would be irresponsible to hike taxes at a time when consumer confidence is at an unhealthy low, wages are unchanged, and spending is virtually flatlined as well. I like sticking it to the uber-wealthy as much as anyone, I suppose, but now is not the time. If we frighten our precious billionaires, they will simply relocate to other countries.

2. We need money, not jobs. This was a joke some comedian made at a club recently. Don’t give us more jobs Obama, what we want is more money. That’s the whole point of a job, anyway. The comedian actually had a good point: we need more investment in small business, which will naturally lead to hiring increases over time. Creating zombie jobs with federal stimulus programs is not natural, and is ultimately unfulfilling (who actually wants to dig ditches or clean up Gulf coast oil tar balls for a living?). Give business owners cash or easy access to low-interest loans. Cut down on the existing mountain of bureaucracy and provide deep incentives for bankers to focus on small business, rather than catering to “commercial” business accounts worth more than $10 million.

3. Simply hint at eliminating capital gains for one year. And then think about doing it. Just a vague hint that you are considering a one-year moratorium on capital gains would send the stock market sky high and put Larry Kudlow into a blissful, catatonic state — and fast market gains are a sure path to improved consumer confidence and spending. As Joe Sixpack sees his portfolio value balloon on E*Trade, he will go back to his regular old habits: vacations to Vegas and Panama City, flat-screen televisions, dinner for two at the Ponderosa. This is what we need right now.

4. Fire 50% of your advisers. You promised change, but many of your economic advisers are “seasoned.” And by seasoned, I mean they have had comfortable lives in academia and business… They don’t remember what real struggle feels like. You should hire someone who has been out of work for months as an “unemployment liaison.” Who better to understand and accomodate the needs of America’s 14.6 million unemployed?

The unemployed are being treated as second class citizens in many cases, and they are often discriminated against at an institutional level (employers “prefer” an applicant who already has a job, which is unusual, because if I were an employer I would prefer someone who needed and wanted the work, right?). A large, angry unemployed class is probably not healthy, and would certainly cause you problems during the midterm elections and beyond.

5. Electric cars. Everyone will want one. Let’s mandate the design and mass production of cheaper models: the Chevy Volt starts at $40,000, which is about $30,000 too much. Just as the automobile used to be an American product exported (and loved) around the world, the electric vehicle could do the same for us. As automakers ratchet up production, require them to hire American workers — especially in depressed areas like Detroit. Make it economically feasible for manufacturers: low wages are OK for now, as long as people are getting back to work, and creating a product of value. Don’t let the automakers make these things in Mexico or Asia, and then hire Americans only for the “final assembly” process. Our cars should be 100% domestically produced.

Why are we addicted to oil? Our cars, of course. If we all ran on electric, we could tell the Middle East to eat its oil, and we could bid adieu to BP as well. Also, one more thought: your war in Afghanistan is getting kind of pricey. Why not begin selling off or leasing the mineral rights there to raise money for their own peacekeeping force of some kind, and to recoup the American government’s military spending there. (We should keep the massive lithium deposits for ourselves, though.)

