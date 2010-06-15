Ex-Microsoft Employee: Here's 5 Ways Microsoft Can Improve Bing

Photo: Associated Press

I really want Microsoft to do well in search, because the overall search experience for consumers would be improved if Google had a viable competitor.(Also, I have friends there, and I want to see them do well.)



Having built Spock.com, a vertical search engine company, and having worked with both Google and Microsoft on various partnerships during that time, I think I can share a few simple things that Microsoft can do to improve search.

None of this is rocket science. It’s computer science. Which is why it’s so surprising to see Bing not pushing harder on these things that would decrease the gap between them and Google.

Improve Bing Crawling for the Long Tail Get AdCenter on Par With Adwords This one is not hard. Microsoft should just copy what AdWords does and stop confusing advertisers. Several months ago, I was invited to give the AdCenter team advice on how to improve its experience for advertisers. While I was there, a group of researchers walked us through some advanced thinking on AdCenter. It made no sense to any of the advertisers in the room. We told Microsoft that they should just work to get AdCenter on par with Adwords from a user experience point of view. We showed them the features that Adwords had for years that AdCenter still lacked. Some of us were surprised when it seemed that we knew more about the feature to feature comparison of AdCenter to Adwords than the AdCenter team. Stop using AdWords! The only team that should be using Adwords at Microsoft is the AdCenter team, and that only to learn from it. Why give free revenue to Google? Google won't let employees use Windows based computers in the future, which means 20,000 less Windows licence fees for Microsoft. If Google wants to do that, maybe Microsoft should stop giving Google so much revenue with all the AdWords accounts that are being used across Microsoft. Yes, Microsoft marketing teams across the company use AdWords like crazy to market their products. Several people at Microsoft have told me that there are over 50 Adwords accounts at Microsoft. Let's make that zero. No more gimmicks Gimmicks like slideshows and xrank need to go. They are artificial and do not result in real growth, When Google came out in 1999, they focused on core search experience, while other search engines offered prizes to people for using their engines. Guess who won! Microsoft needs to end all gimmicks and only focus on core search and nothing else. No more MSN. Microsoft should focus on building utility web products like Bing search, Office Online, and SkyDrive. See what happened to Yahoo when it tried to be both a search company and a content company? Microsoft should learn from them and cut all content related products. It'll be a tough pill to swallow. Especially given all the people who work in MSN. But if Microsoft wants to win in search, online documents, and the cloud, then it cannot be spending all those resources on content related activities. Focus on utility products. That is where the money and future reside.

