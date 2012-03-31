5 Things Less Likely Than Winning The Mega Millions Jackpot

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Yes, the odds that you will win the Mega Millions jackpot are small. Really small — like, 176 million to 1 small.

And news outlets are not shy about telling you how unlikely you are to win. You’re more likely, they tell you, to become president, die in a plane crash, or get crushed by a vending machine.

But winning this huge prize is actually more likely than some scenarios. There aren’t a lot, but they exist.

Here’s our list:

Getting the NCAA brackets completely right: 1 in 9 quintillion [Source]

Your house getting hit by a meteor: 1 in 182,138,880,000,000 [Source]

Getting 6 consecutive double-yoked eggs: 1 in 1,000^6 [Source]

Shuffling a deck of cards into perfect, sequential order: 1 in 10^68 [Source]

Your existence: 1 in 10^2,685,000 [Source]

That last one is particularly interesting. Winning the lottery, then, is more likely than you being alive to play. Figure that one out.



