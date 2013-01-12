THE HP ROLLER COASTER: 5 Big Mistakes, 5 Lucky Breaks In A Disastrous Decade

HP CEO Meg Whitman

Photo: AP

2012 was full of stock-crushing news for HP, from layoffs to writedowns to its strange mess with Autonomy.A new, in-depth story in Businessweek documents all the missteps that sent the company’s shares down 70 per cent since August 2010, erasing $68 billion in shareholder equity.



But, as Businessweek reporters Ashlee Vance and Aaron Ricadela point out, the company didn’t get here in one year. And amid all the errors and missteps, there have been some bright spots—good decisions and fundamental strengths that give hope for a turnaround.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.