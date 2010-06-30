5 Things Every Business Owner Should Know

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

When you’re running a company, every day can feel like a sprint.It’s easy to get caught up in survival-mode and lose sight of what’s most important for your business and consumers.

Here are some words of wisdom to help business owners maintain focus, from Inc.com:



Money is important. If your company is in a constant cash crunch, investigate where the perpetual financial hit is coming from and eliminate it. But so is a company’s mission. A company can make an impact whether it generates revenue or not (Twitter anyone?). Without a mission, it’s impossible to develop a product worth rallying around. A good work culture is essential for productivity. When hiring, look for character traits such as honesty and integrity, not just experience. Treating employees well and encouraging their input will make them feel invested and motivated to work hard. Failure can lead to success. The most successful entrepreneurs are obsessed with the process of growing businesses. This includes all of the mistakes and setbacks along the way. Focusing on the process rather than the end goal can turn moments of failure into learning experiences that will lead to ultimate success. Dream on. Once a company’s wheels are in motion, some entrepreneurs shift mental gears. Innovation gives way to strategy, though both are important. Take time to brainstorm new products, read for enjoyment, and stay creative. Idea generation can be a company’s greatest asset.

