The 5 biggest tech trends to watch in 2016

The year is almost over — and what a year it was.

We were treated to plenty of surprising innovations in 2015 — phones, watches, cameras, tablets, laptops, games, virtual reality and augmented reality headsets, you name it. But more importantly, we saw companies lay a strong foundation for incredible things to come.

As we look ahead to 2016, here are the five biggest trends in technology you should keep your eye on.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.