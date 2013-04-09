5 Talents That Will Set You Apart In Your Career

Everyone has a special trait or talent that makes them unique. Some folks thrive on connecting with strangers, while others can tactfully sell a product to someone who quite clearly doesn’t need it.



Did you know these little knacks could be your hidden weapon for career success?

Whether you’re currently searching for a job or just looking to improve your career, identifying and utilising your unique traits can have a powerful professional impact. Today, employers are looking to get the most bang for their buck. While you may have all the necessary qualifications to land the job, bringing something extra to the position may allow you to gain a competitive advantage.

If you’re scratching your head wondering what your secret talents could be, try not to stress. It may take a little way to uncover your knack — it’s there! Let this list of a few secret talents jog your memory:

1. The Savvy Communicator. A knack for communication will always be a hot commodity. While many people brag about their ability to easily communicate with others, very few have actually mastered the art of communication. Savvy communicators understand the importance of communication, communicate effortless in almost every medium, and also easily adapt to the communication styles of others.

Good communicators aren’t always the chattiest individuals — they simply understand the best ways to efficiently and effectively send and receives messages to a variety of different audiences. Coworkers, managers, and customers will be sure to notice your abilities. If this sounds like you, be sure to cash in on this ability and make it a foundational skill during your job search and career.

2. The Tech Genius. This is person may not even have a career in technology, but somehow they’re brimming with tech knowledge. The tech wiz is the first person to help out when an IT issue arises in the office and it doesn’t stop there. In this digital age, tech-savvy folks are highly coveted and praised.

Those with a knack for technology are certain to find a variety of benefits. When it comes to the job search, tech geniuses are likely to find the latest and great career tools and job boards. As for your career, employers will happily accept your tech abilities — even if you don’t work in the tech field.

3. The Grammar Fanatic. If you’re keen on correcting every grammatical error you run across, you’ve probably got a special eye for editing. Even if you’re not currently working in a field where you write a lot, you can still use your knack for editing to your advantage. Look for ways to utilise this skill in your office. If you’re currently working on a project with a team, consider being the team member who fine-tunes all of the writing involved in the project. And during your job search, you’re likely to have knock-out application materials.

4. The Innovator. These kinds of people are always thinking. Their ideas seems to flood in from out of the blue. Employers covet job candidates who have ability to continually conjure ideas and solve problems. Many businesses and organisations thrive due to employing these types of individuals. While many people build their careers off of their ideas — namely entrepreneurs. Use your quick thinking to your advantage throughout your job search and your career.

5. The organiser. Not only does this person have the most immaculate workspace, they also know the location of every document on their hard drive. Many successful careers weren’t built on organisation, but having a knack for it can set you apart from the rest. Employers and coworkers will envy your abilities and often utilise you whenever organizational skill is needed.

You unique knacks are certain to benefit your career. Identify yours and utilise it today!

