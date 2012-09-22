5 Cars With Safety Reputations They Don't Deserve

Should this be the most expensive car to insure on the road?

Photo: MSVG via flickr Creative Commons

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has released its latest status report on insurance claim information.While much of the data was not surprising (hint: Ferraris and Maseratis can be incredibly expensive to insure), there were some surprises, most notably from a few Corvettes.



The report ranked hundreds of passenger vehicles under six types of insurance, consider how much damage they do to themselves, their drivers, and others.

Nonvehicle factors including driver age, calendar year, state, and car model year were adjusted for.

Here’s what caught our eye:

The two-door Jeep Wrangler with all-wheel drive, a car with a reputation for rolling over, had the lowest collision insurance losses of any vehicle in the study.

The lowest two cars for overall losses for property damage liability (which insures against physical damage caused to other vehicles and property) were Corvettes: the two-door Z06 and the Corvette Convertible.

The two-door Corvette Convertible had the lowest claim frequency for medical payments and bodily injury liability, and the second lowest claim frequency for personal injury protection.

The tiny Hyundai Accent and Mitsubishi Eclipse tied for the highest claim frequency for bodily injury liability, meaning they caused more injuries to the occupants of (likely larger) vehicles than any other cars.

