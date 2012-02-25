5 Surefire Ways To Protect Your Tank From Gas Thieves

Photo: ABC News

You’d think the world was about to implode with the way gas theft has been popping up on police radars across the country. Florida cops just thwarted a would-be heist worthy of a Tom Cruise flick at a Tampa Bay gas station.



The suspects came equipped with a portable pumping station, a power generator and pump capable of siphoning hundreds of gallons of fuel into a heavy duty tank in their van.

But since most gas stations can prove a little tricky for the common crook (i.e., security cameras), chances are high they’ll head down their own block to score fuel one car at a time.

Before you blow your paycheck on a new alarm system for your beloved BMW, here are 5 simple ways to protect your ride:

Park with caution. State Farm urges drivers to pay attention to where you park at the supermarket and make sure there’s plenty of lighting. Use your garage at home if possible.

Shorten your trips. There aren’t many alternative options if you’ve got to park overnight at the airport, but try to keep the everyday trips as tight as possible. The less time your car stays exposed, the better.

Watch your fuel door. Make sure it’s facing outward on a main road wherever you park, State Farm says. Potential thieves will be less likely to tap tanks in plain view.

Invest in a locking fuel cap. This one from Amazon goes for about $13, which is chump change compared to how much you’ll lose if someone runs off with your tank load.

Ween yourself off the stuff altogether. If you start running errands by bike or commuting to work on the city bus, you may wonder why you ever bothered with that old clunker in your driveway to begin with. Trust us, your wallet (and your waistline) will thank you.

Now see the best credit cards out there for gas hounds >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.