5 Success Secrets From The Co-Founder Of Twitter

Twitter co-founder Evan Williams has a new startup called Medium. It’s a blogging platform that helps anyone with a good story get read by more people.
Today Williams wrote a post, “Formula for Entrepreneurial Success.”
In it, he shares five secrets:
- Surround yourself with great people
- Try hard things
- Say no to distractions
- Remember to care for yourself
- Family is more important than your startup
Most inspiring of all is his advice on failure: “Failure of your company is not failure in life. Failure in your relationships is.”
