5 Success Secrets From The Co-Founder Of Twitter

Evan Williams, co-founder of Medium

Photo: Joi Ito via Flickr

Twitter co-founder Evan Williams has a new startup called Medium. It’s a blogging platform that helps anyone with a good story get read by more people.

Today Williams wrote a post, “Formula for Entrepreneurial Success.”

In it, he shares five secrets:

Surround yourself with great people Try hard things Say no to distractions Remember to care for yourself Family is more important than your startup

Most inspiring of all is his advice on failure: “Failure of your company is not failure in life. Failure in your relationships is.”



